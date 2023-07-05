David W. Grzebinski Sells 4,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $306,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,520.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kirby Trading Down 2.1 %

KEX stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.35. 322,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,674. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 51.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 74.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after purchasing an additional 763,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,762,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 29.8% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after purchasing an additional 407,226 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.