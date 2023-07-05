Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Davis Select International ETF worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DINT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $167.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

