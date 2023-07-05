DCC plc (DCCPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on August 3rd

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.5516 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $0.22.
DCC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DCCPY opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. DCC has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $27.83.
About DCC
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
- EV Makers Deliver Big…What it Means for Their Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Reportedly Mulling Apple Card Move To Amex
- 2 Sizzling Mid-Caps That Could Stay Hot This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.