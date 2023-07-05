DCC plc (DCCPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on August 3rd

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.5516 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $0.22.

DCC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DCCPY opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. DCC has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

