DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

DCP stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DCP Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

