DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.96

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $641,824.17 and approximately $28.96 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00191516 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00054835 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030789 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,927,493 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.