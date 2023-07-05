DeFiChain Price Tops $0.35 (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001155 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $253.51 million and $4.74 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,038,832,985 coins and its circulating supply is 721,180,208 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

