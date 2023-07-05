Defined Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

