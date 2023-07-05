DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $99.34 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00337266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012696 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

