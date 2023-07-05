DEI (DEI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $52.08

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $52.08 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.00341920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012806 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

