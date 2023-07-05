Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average of $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $145.05.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

