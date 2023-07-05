Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 5,231 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 645.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 583,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $79.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

