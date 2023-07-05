Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 39,900 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of La-Z-Boy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after buying an additional 308,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after acquiring an additional 233,569 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $5,078,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1,941.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 184,407 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.