Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,151,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 784,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:SCCO traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.52. 285,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,578. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

