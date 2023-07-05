Denali Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEOK Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. 473,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.20. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

