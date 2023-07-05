Denali Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 32,600 Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMTG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMTG stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 31,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 44.98 and a quick ratio of 44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.73. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 39.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 176.19%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

