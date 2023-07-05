Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Forestar Group worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Forestar Group by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

