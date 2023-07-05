Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
DNN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.
Denison Mines Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Denison Mines
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.