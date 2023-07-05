Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

DNN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Denison Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

