Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $961.00

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 961 ($12.20) and last traded at GBX 961 ($12.20), with a volume of 1356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,055 ($13.39).

Dewhurst Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,069.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,124.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of £34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,685.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Dewhurst Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,343.75%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories comprise dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

