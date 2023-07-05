Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.39

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.39 and traded as high as C$5.75. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 3,580 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXT. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$382.96 million, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of C$268.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$251.27 million. Research analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4322289 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.18%.

About Dexterra Group

(Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.