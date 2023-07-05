Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of DFAE opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $24.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02.

