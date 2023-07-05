Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Acquired by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 351.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,618,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $927,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 32,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

