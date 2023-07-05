Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Wealth Architects LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned 0.36% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

