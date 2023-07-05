Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,985,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 18.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.47% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $265,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. 39,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

