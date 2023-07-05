Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,511. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.