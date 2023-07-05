Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.75

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.75 and last traded at $57.34, with a volume of 47334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

