Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 21,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 4.25. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts predict that Direct Digital will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direct Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Direct Digital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direct Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRCT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

