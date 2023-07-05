Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.60

Shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as low as $2.58. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.