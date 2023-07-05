Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.60

Shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as low as $2.58. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.