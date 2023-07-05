Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Acquired by Acute Investment Advisory LLC

Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares accounts for approximately 4.9% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned about 1.73% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

