Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $136,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

