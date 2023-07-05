Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Down 7%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Free Report) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. 392,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Discovery Silver Stock Down 7.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.