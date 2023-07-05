Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

DHC opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.10%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,318,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,056,641.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,648,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,388.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,734,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 650,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,824 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

