Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.
Dollarama Price Performance
TSE DOL opened at C$89.05 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$74.07 and a 52 week high of C$90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93. The stock has a market cap of C$25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.79.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 831.63%. Analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.6501664 EPS for the current year.
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
