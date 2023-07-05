Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Dollarama Price Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$89.05 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$74.07 and a 52 week high of C$90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93. The stock has a market cap of C$25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.79.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 831.63%. Analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.6501664 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Dollarama

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.55.

(Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

