Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.22. 186,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 520,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Draganfly in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Draganfly ( NASDAQ:DPRO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 389.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Draganfly Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Draganfly by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Draganfly by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Draganfly by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

