Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.97

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.97 and traded as high as C$14.12. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$14.11, with a volume of 536,979 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

