Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,939.0 days.

Dufry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFRYF remained flat at $45.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. Dufry has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

