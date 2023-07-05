Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,939.0 days.
Dufry Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DFRYF remained flat at $45.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. Dufry has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $48.97.
Dufry Company Profile
