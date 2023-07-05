Duncan Moore Acquires 100,000 Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) Director Duncan Moore purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Duncan Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Duncan Moore purchased 10,000 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Duncan Moore purchased 20,000 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASP Isotopes stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

