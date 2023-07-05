Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

