Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of EOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 57,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 110,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $489,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

