Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
EOI stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
- EV Makers Deliver Big…What it Means for Their Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Reportedly Mulling Apple Card Move To Amex
- 2 Sizzling Mid-Caps That Could Stay Hot This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.