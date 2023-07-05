Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

EOI stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

