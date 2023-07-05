Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $152,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

EOI stock remained flat at $16.53 during trading on Wednesday. 44,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $17.72.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

