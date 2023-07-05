Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 87,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,209. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

