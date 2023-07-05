Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EIM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,209. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $11.24.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.