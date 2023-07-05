Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ETX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. 18,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

