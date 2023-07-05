Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 75,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,882. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 445,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

