Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. 133,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,897. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,063,029 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 131,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

