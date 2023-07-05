Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 144,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,845. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

