Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ETO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 32,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,879. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 77,497 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

