Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 32,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,801. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 30,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.