Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ETY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,628. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

