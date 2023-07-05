Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ETY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,628. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.