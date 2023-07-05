Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETW opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 766,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
